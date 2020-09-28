Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,053. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

