Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 8,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,468. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

