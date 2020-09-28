Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.33 Million

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $296.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.96 million to $301.85 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $289.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,526,000 after acquiring an additional 332,986 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. 355,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

