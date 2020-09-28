Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $2,857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,053,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,948,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,567 shares of company stock valued at $156,373,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day moving average of $186.39. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

