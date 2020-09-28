Zacks: Brokerages Expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Switch also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,596. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.