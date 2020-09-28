Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $16.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.64 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 12,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

