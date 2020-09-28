Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 11,182,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544,088. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

