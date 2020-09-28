Zacks Investment Research Lowers Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of ELP opened at $11.53 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,529 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,525,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

