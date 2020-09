Zacks Investment Research Lowers Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of ELP opened at $11.53 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,529 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,525,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paran√°, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

