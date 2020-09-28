Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

