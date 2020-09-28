Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB opened at $9.66 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth $202,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia.

