Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of EARS stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.29. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

