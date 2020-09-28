Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Shares of ELP stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
