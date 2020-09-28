Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of ELP stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 286.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 50,809.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 10,531.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

