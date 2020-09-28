Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $607.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

