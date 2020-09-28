Zap (ZAP) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market cap of $15.96 million and $726,863.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

