Zealium Price Tops $0.0008 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $11,129.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001829 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,574,758 coins and its circulating supply is 14,574,758 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

