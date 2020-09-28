Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx and LATOKEN. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00241064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.01579486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00196408 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, Liquid and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.