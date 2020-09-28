Zeepin Hits 1-Day Volume of $614.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,418.56 and $614.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00242611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.01555969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00193120 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

