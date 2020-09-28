Zel Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1.12 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00515321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052936 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,182,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.