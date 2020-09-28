Zel (ZEL) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1.11 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00522127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00074277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00053091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,225,975 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

