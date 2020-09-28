ZEON Network Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01550999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00192155 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

