ZEON Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $68,644.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.84 or 0.04829765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033747 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

