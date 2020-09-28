Zero Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $774,608.92 and $136,256.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

