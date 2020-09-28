Zero (ZER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,115.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $740,557.20 and $83,115.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00521191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.