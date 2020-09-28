Zetacoin Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $86,353.98 and $4,702.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,883.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02115410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00659771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012408 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,545,766 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

