ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,169.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.05 or 0.04645281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002111 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

