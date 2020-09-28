ZeuxCoin Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $5,966.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.04825792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.