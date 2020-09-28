Zilla Price Hits $0.0031 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Zilla has a total market cap of $183,264.81 and $132.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00242577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01552557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00192593 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.