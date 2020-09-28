Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $164.31 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $164.31 million and $23.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and OOOBTC. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,755,937,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,464,470,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Korbit, AirSwap, UEX, Coinone, OTCBTC, FCoin, Upbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bitbns, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, DEx.top, BitMart, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, OOOBTC, Huobi, Tokenomy, OKEx, Coinhub, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC, WazirX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

