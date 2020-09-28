Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.37 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $164.37 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.01586887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188119 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,757,801,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,466,333,852 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC, Coinhub, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Coinone, Korbit, BitForex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Gate.io, WazirX, Tokenomy, GOPAX, Koinex, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, BitMart, Huobi, Bitbns, Bithumb, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, UEX, FCoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

