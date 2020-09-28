Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $120.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.