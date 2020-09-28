Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

ZBH stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.05, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.78.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

