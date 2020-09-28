ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.