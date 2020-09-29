-$0.03 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 293,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

