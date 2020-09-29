$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,883. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

