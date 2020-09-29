-$0.09 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.28. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 51,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,113. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

