-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.01. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 742.17, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

