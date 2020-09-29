-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.