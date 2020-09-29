-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,851. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $383.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 206.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

