$0.22 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 158,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
ZTO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 326,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,548. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
