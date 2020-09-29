$0.22 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 158,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 326,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,548. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

