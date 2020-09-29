$0.23 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.12. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

