-$0.24 EPS Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%.

CPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

