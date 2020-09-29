-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,459. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.77.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

