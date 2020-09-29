$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70, a PEG ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.