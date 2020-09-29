-$0.28 EPS Expected for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,119 shares of company stock worth $1,113,719 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

