-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 24,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,425. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

