$0.35 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

