-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,298. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $43,805. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

