$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.52. Veritex posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.