$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Genpact posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Genpact by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

