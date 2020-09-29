$0.59 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

